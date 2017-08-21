Cloud City Clones
Chocolate Mint OG
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
This is one of our exoctics. It is a “crippy” OG Kush from a late 90’s cut, fused with another classic Granddaddy Purple.
Hint of coffee and chocolate, deep purple leaves when flowering. http://cloudcityclones.com/strains/chocolate-mint-og/
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
