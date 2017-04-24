Cloud City Clones
Melon Gum Clones
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Created in the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, this one is for the Pheno-hunters! This strain is full of fruity aromas and flavor!
Producing heavy yields with a flowering time of 50 to 57 days. Will leave you feeling happy and stress free. Specifically great for relieving eye pressure! Bright glittering buds with a lot of orange hairs make this strain a beautiful nuggets to look at. Very Instagram friendly!
Melon Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
