About this product

Created in the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, this one is for the Pheno-hunters! This strain is full of fruity aromas and flavor!

Producing heavy yields with a flowering time of 50 to 57 days. Will leave you feeling happy and stress free. Specifically great for relieving eye pressure! Bright glittering buds with a lot of orange hairs make this strain a beautiful nuggets to look at. Very Instagram friendly!