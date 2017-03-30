About this product
Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.