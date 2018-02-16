About this strain
Wookie is a tantalizing cross of Lavender and Appalachia supposedly grown by the renowned seed bank, Bodhi Seeds. This odoriferous combination blends an intensely floral aroma with sour terpenes, creating a unique fragrance that is sure to fill the room. Lavender’s happy, relaxed effects press firmly up against Appalachia’s dreamy, cerebral effects, making Wookie a whimsical escape from stress.
Wookie effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
19% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
