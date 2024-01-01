L.A. Confidential #2 - 3.5g Prepack

L.A. Confidential #2 is a heavily indica dominant strain perfect for those looking for complete and utter relaxation. This flower will slowly work its way into the user's mind and body while promoting a deep sense of serenity. The L.A. will aid any user's negative mood, racing thoughts, or aching pains. Offering both a mind and body high, it will allow the user to take that deep rest they were searching for. These buds will offer a slightly earthy taste with hints of pine and skunky pungency.

THC - 27%
CBD - NA

Cloud Farms is a family-owned and operated cultivation facility with big dreams. Coming from humble beginnings, we understand the importance of hard work and due diligence in order to achieve our seemingly formidable goals. Through patience, resiliency, and perseverance we shattered expectations and are in route to making our dreams a reality.

We take pride in offering fellow Michiganders some of the finest cannabis around. Each and every one of us at Cloud Farms values complete dedication to our craft, with the goal to one day be considered the finest cannabis in the world.

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-001377
  • MI, US: GR-C-001305
