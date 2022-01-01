About this product
Our top seller now available in a convenient 2 oz jar for travel!
Arnica flower is an age-old, tried and true anti-inflammatory used for bruises, stiffness, joint issues, and muscle soreness.*. We’ve Added 250 mg of Full Spectrum CBD SOurced Directly From Vermont Farms..
Infused in small batches in Vermont!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”
About this brand
Clover Apothecary
Established In 1928, The Clover Gift Shop has long been known for it’s assortment of fine gifts and home decor. In 2017, we launched Clover Apothecary, your destination for locally crafted CBD health & wellness products. We’ve collaborated with VT farmers & herbalists to bring you trusted, effective products. We offer free domestic shipping on all CBD products. Shop online : www.clovergiftshop.com