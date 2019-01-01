Clover Leaf University is the cannabis industry's leading multi-spectrum educational institution with a fundamental commitment to setting the bar in the industry for ethics, best practices, corporate business standards, professionalism, integrity, and technological innovation. Clover Leaf University is approved, licensed and regulated by the Department of Higher Education’s Private Occupational School Board. CLU is focused on providing a state of the art multi level educational platform for training government officials and agencies, local municipalities, investors, entrepreneurs, business owners, medical professionals, legal professionals, upper level management, management, in-house cannabis employees, cannabis industry workers, and occupational professionals, in all matters related to the emerging cannabis market. Our curriculum integrates best practice solutions for regulatory compliance requirements with attention to public health and consumer safety. CLU has launched various research and development projects concerning cannabis, and strives to raise awareness around the potential it has to benefit society through patient and consumer education, and creating a knowledgeable industry and workforce. CLU serves a national base and offers next level business education for industry investments, opening a business, application processes and tools, state markets, following the money, infusions and extracts, mass warehouse cultivation and much more. We also offer a top of the line training program for industry workers, interns, and staff to comply safely with regulatory protocol, legal requirements, unlawful acts, consumer safety, and responsible vendor practices. We are helping the industry create a standard of excellence for the cannabis industry. At CLU, we give you the resources to succeed.