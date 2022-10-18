About this product
707 Headband Live Resin 510 Vape Cartridge
500 mg/0.5 g
Live Resin: Oil made by flash freezing fresh cannabis plants, preserving the active compounds, then extracting the plants’ trichomes resulting in a more flavorful effect.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Genetics: Sour Diesel X (OG Kush X Master Kush)
Top Effect: Calm and Creative
Primary Terpene: β-Myrcene
This strain emerged from Humboldt County, California, and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Master Kush. This strain can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074