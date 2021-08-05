About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid
Genetics: GSC x Starfighter F2
Top Effect: Relaxed
Primary Terpene: Limonene
Cookies N Chem is a slightly Indica dominant hybrid strain (65% Indica/35% Sativa) created by crossing the classic Girl Scout Cookies X Starfighter X Stardawg strain. This celebrity child brings on the effects and the hard-hitting flavors, offering a long-lasting high and a huge level of potency that's best suited for experienced patients. The Cookies N Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and lifting you into a happy euphoric state that's pretty unfocused. As your mind settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout your physical form, soon dropping you off into a heavy and sedative couchlock. Thanks to these effects and its super high 23-29% average THC level and 1% CBD level, Cookies N Chem is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea or appetite loss, chronic pain, muscle spasms, or cramps, chronic fatigue and chronic stress. This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a slightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale. The aroma amplifies the chemicals, with a heavy potency that's super sour and citrusy, too. Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes. (Source: AllBud.com)
About this strain
Cookies and Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074