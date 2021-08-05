Strain Type: Hybrid

Genetics: GSC x Starfighter F2



​Top Effect: Relaxed



​Primary Terpene: Limonene



Cookies N Chem is a slightly Indica dominant hybrid strain (65% Indica/35% Sativa) created by crossing the classic Girl Scout Cookies X Starfighter X Stardawg strain. This celebrity child brings on the effects and the hard-hitting flavors, offering a long-lasting high and a huge level of potency that's best suited for experienced patients. The Cookies N Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and lifting you into a happy euphoric state that's pretty unfocused. As your mind settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout your physical form, soon dropping you off into a heavy and sedative couchlock. Thanks to these effects and its super high 23-29% average THC level and 1% CBD level, Cookies N Chem is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea or appetite loss, chronic pain, muscle spasms, or cramps, chronic fatigue and chronic stress. This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a slightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale. The aroma amplifies the chemicals, with a heavy potency that's super sour and citrusy, too. Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes. (Source: AllBud.com)