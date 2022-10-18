About this product
Tangie Gold 24K Live Resin 510 Vape Cartridge
500 mg/0.5 g
Live Resin: Oil made by flash freezing fresh cannabis plants, preserving the active compounds, then extracting the plants’ trichomes resulting in a more flavorful effect.
A potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that leave the consumer in a happy state of mind. Tangie Gold 24k Gold offers a sweet citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Medical marijuana patients choose Tangie Gold 24k Gold to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Growers say this strain has dark-colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush. With higher THC contents, Tangie Gold 24k is best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074