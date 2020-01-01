 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CO2 Organics

CO2 Organics

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About CO2 Organics

The Happy Cat Team is a dedicated group of Earth-conscious individuals who believe in our company’s mission to provide high quality, pure cannabis products and adhere to standards of integrity and goodness for all. Public Relations & Sales: Jerry Mead Learn more about Jerry here Operations Manager: Jennifer Lameire CEO: Daniel Lameire Help us Get the Good Everywhere! We are working rapidly to stock every dispensary in Washington with Happy Cat products. Contact us if you care about quality cannabis and would like to know more about our company.