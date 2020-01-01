CO2 Organics

The Happy Cat Team is a dedicated group of Earth-conscious individuals who believe in our company’s mission to provide high quality, pure cannabis products and adhere to standards of integrity and goodness for all. Public Relations & Sales: Jerry Mead Learn more about Jerry here Operations Manager: Jennifer Lameire CEO: Daniel Lameire Help us Get the Good Everywhere! We are working rapidly to stock every dispensary in Washington with Happy Cat products. Contact us if you care about quality cannabis and would like to know more about our company.