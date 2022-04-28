Wrapped in a hard stone and a succulent sphere, it’s clear you’ve got, the juicy apricot. A cute red spot kissed by the sun, a rash of flowers the first to come you ripen from the inside out revealing secrets.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant-derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Just as it sounds, the All-In-One hardware is refillable, rechargeable and reusable and a better choice for the environment. Easy to use, making it perfect for novice users and those with mobility issues. Ceramic coil delivers consistent dab-like potency while preserving the terpene flavor profile.