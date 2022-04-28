A sweet melon splash resonates with a bold bud, thumped with a pure cannabis distillate. Be prepared for a sticky situation that you’ll want to sink your senses into.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Just as it sounds, the All-In-One hardware is refillable, rechargeable and reusable and a better choice for the environment. Easy to use, making it perfect for novice users and those with mobility issues. Ceramic coil delivers consistent dab-like potency while preserving the terpene flavor profile.