Wrapped in a hard stone and a succulent sphere, it’s clear you’ve got, the juicy apricot. A cute red spot kissed by the sun, a rash of flowers the first to come you ripen from the inside out revealing secrets.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Same great features as the 1G All-In-One, just in a smaller, convenient size making it easy to take with you on the go. Potent and discreet; perfect for consumers who want a flavorful experience without bulky hardware.