For years we have seen them together, the petite strawberry and the dependable banana an odd couple for sure, but we never judged coming from two different places to mingle, match and meld. When do two become one?



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Same great features as the 1G All-In-One, just in a smaller, convenient size making it easy to take with you on the go. Potent and discreet; perfect for consumers who want a flavorful experience without bulky hardware.