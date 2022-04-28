About this product
Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant-derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.
Same great features as the 1G All-In-One, just in a smaller, convenient size making it easy to take with you on the go. Potent and discreet; perfect for consumers who want a flavorful experience without bulky hardware.
Same great features as the 1G All-In-One, just in a smaller, convenient size making it easy to take with you on the go. Potent and discreet; perfect for consumers who want a flavorful experience without bulky hardware.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Co2lors
Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant-derived, all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis. Co2lors created the world’s first suite of cannabis-specific pharmaceutical-grade extraction technologies, producing exceptionally pure oils without the use of any cutting agents.