A sweet melon splash resonates with a bold bud, thumped with a pure cannabis distillate. Be prepared for a sticky situation that you’ll want to sink your senses into.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



1 gram Syringe allows you to refill your 1G AIO, 300mg AIO or 500mg cartridge. Can also be used for dabbing or cooking.