Close your eyes, hear the waves and let yourself be transported to a sweet oasis of tropical fruit and cannabis distillate. Juicy decadence that leaves you cool and carefree.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



1 gram Syringe allows you to refill your 1G AIO, 300mg AIO or 500mg cartridge. Can also be used for dabbing or cooking.