About this product
Close your eyes, hear the waves and let yourself be transported to a sweet oasis of tropical fruit and cannabis distillate. Juicy decadence that leaves you cool and carefree.
Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.
1 gram Syringe allows you to refill your 1G AIO, 300mg AIO or 500mg cartridge. Can also be used for dabbing or cooking.
About this brand
Co2lors
Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant-derived, all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis. Co2lors created the world’s first suite of cannabis-specific pharmaceutical-grade extraction technologies, producing exceptionally pure oils without the use of any cutting agents.