For years we have seen them together, the petite strawberry and the dependable banana an odd couple for sure, but we never judged coming from two different places to mingle, match and meld. When do two become one?



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Co2lors cartridges are designed to provide a seriously smooth, consistently potent experience. Pure oil paired with durable, premium materials like stainless steel and pyrex glass, and a customizable variable draw technology that replicates a dab, a slow vape draw, or anything in between. Equipped with a ceramic wicking system. Refillable and rechargeable