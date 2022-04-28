Close your eyes, hear the waves and let yourself be transported to a sweet oasis of tropical fruit and cannabis distillate. Juicy decadence that leaves you cool and carefree.



Experience the difference of pure cannabis combined with natural fruit flavors for a potent experience that’s big on taste. 100% plant derived. Co2lors is all-natural fruit-flavored cannabis.



Co2lors cartridges are designed to provide a seriously smooth, consistently potent experience. Pure oil paired with durable, premium materials like stainless steel and pyrex glass, and a customizable variable draw technology that replicates a dab, a slow vape draw, or anything in between. Equipped with a ceramic wicking system. Refillable and rechargeable.