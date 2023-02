Tropical to the core, the taste of fresh mango is beloved by the world over. Vibrant, exotic, and fruity, let the lively mango flavor take you to a Caribbean state-of-mind. Made from all-natural & organic ingredients.



Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, water, grass-fed beef gelatin, organic apple juice concentrate, cannabis oil, organic mango flavoring, dextrodyn, organic MCT oil, organic yellow coloring, organic orange coloring, organic sunflower lecithin

