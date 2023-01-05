About this product
Whether on the beach or in the woods S’mores are always a treat! COAST™ has captured these campfire classics in our bar using Organic Milk Chocolate, Organic Graham Crackers, Natural Marshmallows, Organic Cocoa Butter, & Distilled Cannabis Oil. Grab some friends, hangout by the fire and indulge on our S'mores Bar!
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co. provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!
MP281314