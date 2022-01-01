Strain Type: Indica

Profile: Fruity



Watermelon OG is an indica strain made by crossing two unknown parents. True to its name, this strain has a fruity watermelon profile.



Watermelon OG produces a relaxing effects, making it extremely useful to be used as a sleep aid or appetite suppressant.



COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.

