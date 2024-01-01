Alcatraz gets its name from its Bay Area genetic lineage of Hells Angel OG and Frisco OG. This cross results in strong, sweet aromas of grape and blueberry with subtle earthy, nutty undertones. Users may experience head-to-toe effects, including a simulated, focused, clear-mindedness and a relaxed, unwounded body suitable for any time of day. THC: 27% Genetics: Hells Angel OG x Frisco OG Breeder: NorStar Genetics Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.