Animal Mints Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Both wild and delicious, Animal Mints is definitely a must try! This particular cut is the result of crossing Thin Mint and Fire OG, creating a mix that sweet seekers and OG fans will love. Enjoy a robust range of flavors like creamy vanilla and minty pine, and settle in for a stress free, mellow evening. From partner farm Redwood Remedies out of Mendocino County.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Thin Mint x Fire OG
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, Limonene

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

