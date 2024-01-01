Applescotti is a sweet genetic cross of Apples & Bananas, and Biscotti. It has dank, funky cheese aromas with flavors of sweet florals and spicy leather. Consuming this cultivar is an experience that may result in head-to-toe relaxation while still allowing users to feel light and functional, ready to tackle the day with ease.
THC: 24% Genetics: Apples & Bananas x Biscotti Breeder: Conceptions Nursery Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: Beta-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.