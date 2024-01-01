Atomic Belts Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
Atomic Belts is a cultivar with unique genetics of Atomic Collider #14 and Rainbow Belts 20. Like its namesake, it smashes together sweet creamy aromas with pungently sour undertones. Users report this cultivar leaves them mentally zoomed in and physically zoned out. It may be ideal for those who want their brain and body in sync.
THC: 27%
Genetics: Atomic Collider #14 x Rainbow Belts 20
Breeder: Highline Nursery
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, β-Myrcene
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

