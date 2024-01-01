Banjo Greenhouse Infused Pre-Roll 2-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Banjo represents the cornerstone of Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. Developed in-house, Banjo contains the perfect blend of tangie zest and pine flavors, with subtle hints of cheese. The resulting feelings are as unique as the aromas: a wonderful mix of euphoria, creativity, uplifted energy and pain relief. Many love smoking Banjo during the day, and find it perfect for unwinding into a relaxing evening.

Total Cannabinoids: 41%
Strain Combination: 80% Banjo Flower x 20% Banjo Sugar
Breeder: Strong Agronomy
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Sativa
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene , D-Limonene, Guaiol

About this strain

Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

