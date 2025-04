This set of two .75g infused prerolls brings together two of our most cherished strains. Banjo Tango Bravo features our coveted Banjo flower paired with the polarizing fan-favorite Chem Kardashian extracted into a sugar concentrate to create a gassy and citrusy flavor blend. These cultivars invite you to ascend into a euphoric adventure that may leave you flying high with invigorating feelings of upbeat positivity.



Total Cannabinoids: 46%

Strain Combination: 80% Banjo Flower x 20% Chem Kardashian Concentrate

Breeder: Strong Agronomy

Extracted By: 410 Extracts

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene

