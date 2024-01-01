Black Cherry Gelato Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Black Cherry Gelato is a blend of Acai and Black Cherry Funk genetics. This cultivar has woody cherry, sweet berries, and sugary fruit aromas. When consumed, subtle hints of skunk and sharp pine come through. The experience may result in uplifting elation and a ravenous appetite, so having a good friend to chat with and a delicious snack to enjoy may be best.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Acai x Black Cherry Funk
Breeder: Cookie Fam Genetics
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: Beta-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 22% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

