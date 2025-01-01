Black Cherry Gelato is a blend of Acai and Black Cherry Funk genetics. This cultivar has woody cherry, sweet berries, and sugary fruit aromas. When consumed, subtle hints of skunk and sharp pine come through. The experience may result in uplifting elation and a ravenous appetite, so having a good friend to chat with and a delicious snack to enjoy may be best.



THC: 27%

Genetics: Acai x Black Cherry Funk

Breeder: Cookie Fam Genetics

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: Beta-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

