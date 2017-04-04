Black Ice Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack

Black Ice is a blend of two heavy hitting genetics MAC 1 and Oreos. It has subtly sweet berry aromas and spicy, earthy herbal flavors. Users report feeling this cultivar heavily in the body, a quality that could potentially make it a suitable option for relieving any mildly bothersome aches and pains.

THC: 31%
Genetics: MAC1 x Oreoz
Breeder: 3rd Coast Genetics
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene

About this strain

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

About this brand

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
