Bleuphoria is an exceptional blend of the genetics Slurty 3 x Gush Mints, carefully bred by Purple City Genetics. This Sungrown cultivar has a full, well-rounded flavor and fragrance profile with a harmonious blend of sweet, pine, and gas flavors. The inhale is sweet and creamy, and the exhale is earthy and nutty. This hybrid may lead you to experience a blissful body buzz combined with relaxed and reflective thoughts. You just might unlock new heights of serenity with this cultivar.
THC: 31% Genetics: Slurty 3 x Gush Mints Breeder: Purple City Genetics Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.