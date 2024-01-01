Bleuphoria is an exceptional blend of the genetics Slurty 3 x Gush Mints, carefully bred by Purple City Genetics. This Sungrown cultivar has a full, well-rounded flavor and fragrance profile with a harmonious blend of sweet, pine, and gas flavors. The inhale is sweet and creamy, and the exhale is earthy and nutty. This hybrid may lead you to experience a blissful body buzz combined with relaxed and reflective thoughts. You just might unlock new heights of serenity with this cultivar.



THC: 31%

Genetics: Slurty 3 x Gush Mints

Breeder: Purple City Genetics

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

Show more