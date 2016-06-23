Loading…
Blue City Diesel

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Cross: Blueberry x NYC Diesel

Type: Hybrid

​This lovely cultivar produces some of the most beautiful flowers in Coastal Sun's organic, regenerative cannabis gardens. We decided to model the packaging after the plant, which displays vibrant neon pinks alongside an array of blues and purples. Blue City Diesel provides a delicious blend of sour berry flavors with gassy overtones. Those that have developed a love for fruity strains and fuel strains alike will adore these smooth hitting and wonderful tasting flowers, which will leave you both serene and creative.

About this strain

Picture of Blue Diesel
Blue Diesel

Blue Diesel, also known as "Blue City Diesel" and "New Blue Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, Blue Diesel may provide just the relaxation you need.

Blue Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
413 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm