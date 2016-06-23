About this product
Type: Hybrid
This lovely cultivar produces some of the most beautiful flowers in Coastal Sun's organic, regenerative cannabis gardens. We decided to model the packaging after the plant, which displays vibrant neon pinks alongside an array of blues and purples. Blue City Diesel provides a delicious blend of sour berry flavors with gassy overtones. Those that have developed a love for fruity strains and fuel strains alike will adore these smooth hitting and wonderful tasting flowers, which will leave you both serene and creative.
Blue Diesel, also known as "Blue City Diesel" and "New Blue Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, Blue Diesel may provide just the relaxation you need.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
