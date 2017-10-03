Blue Dream Sungrown Flower

About this product

An absolute legend has returned! Blue Dream originally made its debut in the Santa Cruz area around 2003, and then quickly spread across the United States & Canada as a staple strain for cannabis enthusiasts. The classic cross of Blueberry and Haze creates sweet, juicy berry flavors and the perfect high. Experience this beloved and quintessential strain once again as a new addition to Coastal Sun’s menu, organically grown by partner farm Clover Valley Ranch. Safe to use anytime of day, and especially enjoyable for a tasty early morning or daytime sesh.

THC: 27%
Genetics: Blueberry x Haze
Breeder: DJ Short
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, α-pinene

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




