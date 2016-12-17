Blueberry Pancakes Infused Greenhouse Pre-Roll 2-Pack
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Wave Rider Nursery from backcrossing Blueberry Pancakes with Slurricane and Purple Panty Dropper. With dense, deep purple buds and neon orange hairs, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized and utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers joyful, relaxing effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.
