Blueberry Pancakes Infused Greenhouse Pre-Roll 2-Pack

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

This two pack of .75g Blueberry Pancakes infused prerolls unites the delightful sweetness of two cultivars: Blueberry Pancakes flower and Wedding Cake sugar concentrate. Together, they create a harmonious mix, bursting with the sweet flavors of vanilla, blueberries, grapes, and rich red wine. It may be the perfect choice for moments when you're looking to ease tension and seek a euphoric uplift.

Total Cannabinoids: 40%
Strain Combination: 80% Blueberry Pancakes Flower x 20% Wedding Cake Concentrate
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Co.
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol

About this strain

Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Wave Rider Nursery from backcrossing Blueberry Pancakes with Slurricane and Purple Panty Dropper.  With dense, deep purple buds and neon orange hairs, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized and utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers joyful, relaxing effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
