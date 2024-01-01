The name Breakfast Buzz perfectly describes the experience of this infused blend. On the inhale, the funky cheesy aromas of Cereal Milk come through, and on the exhale, you may taste the creamy herbal flavors of the Mimosa. It’s a smoke that’s hard to put down, and you might not have to. This blend of 80% flower and 20% sugar may help you feel light on your feet and buzzing to tackle your to-do list.



Total Cannabinoids: 46%

Strain Combination: 80% Cereal Milk Flower x 20% Mimosa Concentrate

Breeder: Cookies

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene

