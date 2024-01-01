The name Breakfast Buzz perfectly describes the experience of this infused blend. On the inhale, the funky cheesy aromas of Cereal Milk come through, and on the exhale, you may taste the creamy herbal flavors of the Mimosa. It’s a smoke that’s hard to put down, and you might not have to. This blend of 80% flower and 20% sugar may help you feel light on your feet and buzzing to tackle your to-do list.
Total Cannabinoids: 46% Strain Combination: 80% Cereal Milk Flower x 20% Mimosa Concentrate Breeder: Cookies Extracted By: Strong John Extracts Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.