Cadillac Rainbows is a genetic cross of Runtz and Pure Michigan. It’s super sweet, gassy, and lemony with flavors of passion fruit, honey, and cotton candy – truly a mouthwatering experience. The pungent, gassy undertones include hints of diesel with notes of citrus, lavender, and berries. It may be a suitable experience if you enjoy a calming and euphoric mood or an extra creative boost. Just make sure you have your next meal planned or snacks handy because this cultivar is known to cause the munchies.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Runtz x Pure Michigan
Breeder: 3rd Coast Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, D-Limonene

Cadillac Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Michigan and Runtz. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Cadillac Rainbow is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cadillac Rainbow effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cadillac Rainbow when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Cadillac Rainbow features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Cadillac Rainbow typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cadillac Rainbow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
