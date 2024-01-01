Cadillac Rainbows is a genetic cross of Runtz and Pure Michigan. It’s super sweet, gassy, and lemony with flavors of passion fruit, honey, and cotton candy – truly a mouthwatering experience. The pungent, gassy undertones include hints of diesel with notes of citrus, lavender, and berries. It may be a suitable experience if you enjoy a calming and euphoric mood or an extra creative boost. Just make sure you have your next meal planned or snacks handy because this cultivar is known to cause the munchies.



THC: 30%

Genetics: Runtz x Pure Michigan

Breeder: 3rd Coast Genetics

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, D-Limonene

