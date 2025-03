Our first-ever CBD-rich cultivar was grown to ease your mind. Purple City Genetics provided the seeds for this balanced 1:1 greenhouse variety of Gush Mints x Fruit Cake CBD. It has intensely herbal, lightly floral, peppery aromas with subtle sweet berry and cream flavors. It’s fit for a session at any time of day as it may leave you feeling zen-like, relieved from stress, and present in the moment.



THC: 13%

CBD: 15%

Genetics: Gush Mints x Fruit Cake CBD

Breeder: Purple City Genetics

Type: Indica CBD

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene

