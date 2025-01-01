Cereal Milk is a genetic cross of Y-Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman. It’s a sought-after cultivar bred by Cookies that delivers a euphoric head high with a subtle cerebral touch. It’s an uplifting experience accompanied by unique aromas of funky cheese, potent skunk, and flavors of sourness with oat-like undertones and a hint of fruity sweetness. Cereal Milk can be a well-rounded experience, perfect for both creative inspiration and effortless relaxation.



THC: 31%

Genetics: Y-Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) X Snowman

Breeder: Cookies

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene β-Caryophyllene D-Limonene

