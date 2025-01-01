About this product
Cheetah Piss Greenhouse Pre-Roll 10-Pack
Coastal Sun FarmPre-rolls
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:AnxiousParanoidDry mouth
- Feelings:ArousedGigglyFocused
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionStress
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneHumulene
Cheetah Piss effects are mostly energizing.
Cheetah Piss potency is higher THC than average.
A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.
