Cheetah Piss is a notable cultivar with the exceptional genetics of Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. The cultivar is pungent with aromas of ammonia and sour lemons and subtle undertones of creamy, sweet honey and gas. A balanced selection for any endeavor, the effects are the perfect harmony of a light body high that leaves you feeling restored, fun, and frisky.



THC: 28-29%

Genetics: (Lemonnade xGelato 42) x London Poundcake 97

Breeder: Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-caryophyllene, D-Limonene, β-Myrcene

