Chem Cake unites beloved cultivars from Coastal Sun. It’s a blend of 80% Chem Kardashian (formerly recognized as Crop Duster) flower and 20% Wedding Cake concentrate. The aromas are pungent and earthy that when inhaled, evolve into sharp, sour, and pine flavors. This two-pack of .75g infused pre-rolls is a pleasant experience that may boost your mood and empower you to seize the day ahead.



Total Cannabinoids: 50.16%

Strain Combination: 80% Chem Kardashian Flower x 20% Wedding Cake Concentrate

Breeder: Kristian Andreassen

Extracted By: Strong John Extracts

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

