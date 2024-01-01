This deeply relaxing Sungrown cultivar is a stanky genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chem Dawg. It has those pungent, skunky-cheesy aromas complemented by subtle sour, citrusy, spicy undertones. The experience may envelop you from head to toe, stimulating the mind into a euphoric yet unfocused state before setting it into a more relaxing, tranquil feeling. Ideal for unwinding, it invites you to settle comfortably into your couch or bed for a profound and restful experience.



THC: 35%

Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg

Breeder: Mamiko Seeds

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

