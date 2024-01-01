Chem Cookies Sungrown Flower

This deeply relaxing Sungrown cultivar is a stanky genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Chem Dawg. It has those pungent, skunky-cheesy aromas complemented by subtle sour, citrusy, spicy undertones. The experience may envelop you from head to toe, stimulating the mind into a euphoric yet unfocused state before setting it into a more relaxing, tranquil feeling. Ideal for unwinding, it invites you to settle comfortably into your couch or bed for a profound and restful experience.

THC: 35%
Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg
Breeder: Mamiko Seeds
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

About this strain

Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

