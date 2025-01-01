Also known as Crop Duster, this strain represents an all-new level of gas within Coastal Sun's nutrient rich flower line. Chem lovers will find exactly what they seek, which is an offensive delivery of diesel followed by a slightly sweet ZkittleZ finish. Similar to the mega-star herself, Chem Kardashian offers all gas and no brakes, and will boost your mood while reducing anxiety. Definitely a must try and safe to use during the daytime!



THC: 27-30%

Genetics: (Sundae Driver x Zkittlez) x Phinest Chem D

Breeder: Kristian Andreassen

Type: Sativa Hybrid

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

