This Sungrown Cherry Acai cultivar is a blend of Acai and Black Cherry Funk genetics. It has woody cherry, sweet berries, and sugary fruit aromas. When consumed, subtle hints of skunk and sharp pine come through. The experience may result in uplifting elation and a ravenous appetite, so it may be best to have a good friend and a delicious snack handy.
THC: 31% Genetics: Acai x Black Cherry Funk Breeder: Cookie Fam Genetics Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, D-Limonene
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.