Cherry lime dog is a genetic cross of Mandarin and Cherry Lime Dog. It is a robust cultivar with woody, zesty, spicy aromas and flavors of intense notes of cherry, lime, and must. It may allow the body to let go of any stress or tension while bringing about feelings of lighthearted happiness.
THC: 28% Genetics: Mandarin x Cherry Lime Dog Breeder: Biovortex Type: Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.