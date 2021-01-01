About this product
This cultivar delivers a balanced blend of slightly sweet flavors and aromas backed by a healthy amount of gas. However, the high is what really excites people. Cherry Punch leaves you feeling absolutely amazing, melting any tension away that's been taking up space in your mind and body. Perfect for unwinding after a long shift, or dealing with muscle pain, stress or anxiety throughout the day.
Cross: Cherry AK x Purple Punch
Type: Hybrid
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm
