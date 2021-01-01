About this product

This cultivar delivers a balanced blend of slightly sweet flavors and aromas backed by a healthy amount of gas. However, the high is what really excites people. Cherry Punch leaves you feeling absolutely amazing, melting any tension away that's been taking up space in your mind and body. Perfect for unwinding after a long shift, or dealing with muscle pain, stress or anxiety throughout the day.

Cross: Cherry AK x Purple Punch

Type: Hybrid