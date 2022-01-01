Coastal Sun's special cut of the iconic Orange Creamsicle strain. What sets this particular phenotype apart is the insane explosion of citrus that rushes your senses upon first smelling the flowers. At the core of Coastal Creamsicle is truly that citrus and sweet cream blend you are looking for. The smoke is an absolute treat, and will leave you with with an energetic buzz. This strain is perfect for a wake and bake or daytime use; rely on Coastal Creamsicle as a consistent daytime go-to for finding extra energy, focus and creativity.

Cross: Cookies & Cream x Orange Tahoe

Type: Sativa