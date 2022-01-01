About this product
Coastal Sun's special cut of the iconic Orange Creamsicle strain. What sets this particular phenotype apart is the insane explosion of citrus that rushes your senses upon first smelling the flowers. At the core of Coastal Creamsicle is truly that citrus and sweet cream blend you are looking for. The smoke is an absolute treat, and will leave you with with an energetic buzz. This strain is perfect for a wake and bake or daytime use; rely on Coastal Creamsicle as a consistent daytime go-to for finding extra energy, focus and creativity.
Cross: Cookies & Cream x Orange Tahoe
Type: Sativa
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.
