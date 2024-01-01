Creamsicle Infused Greenhouse Pre-Roll 2-Pack

Creamsicle is an infused blend of Mother Milk flower and Dirty Tangie sugar concentrate. When sparked, the flavors of these two cultivars merge to create a unique blend of sweet vanilla and subtly citrus flavor. Users note that this 2-pack of 0.75g prerolls may be perfect for activities requiring a pep in your step. Creamsicle might be the ideal infusion for experiencing functional bliss.

Total Cannabinoids: 50%
Strain Combination: 80% Mother’s Milk Flower x 20% Dirty Tangie Concentrate
Breeder: Bodhi Seeds
Extracted By: Strong John Extracts
Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Linalool

About this strain

Creamsicle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains. This strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma that resembles a creamsicle with a hint of vanilla. Creamsicle is 18% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Creamsicle effects include uplifted, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Creamsicle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Terraform Genetics, Creamsicle features flavors like orange, vanilla, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Creamsicle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is very frosty compared to most CBD strains and has a unique aroma of cherries and orange peels. Creamsicle buds have a dense structure similar to that of Girl Scout Cookies and are ready for harvest after a flowering cycle of 50-55 days. This strain won 1st place for “Best CBD Flower” at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles and 2nd place for “Best CBD Concentrate” at the 2016 High Times Concentrate Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creamsicle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

