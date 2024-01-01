About this product
About this strain
Creamsicle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains. This strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma that resembles a creamsicle with a hint of vanilla. Creamsicle is 18% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Creamsicle effects include uplifted, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Creamsicle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Terraform Genetics, Creamsicle features flavors like orange, vanilla, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Creamsicle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is very frosty compared to most CBD strains and has a unique aroma of cherries and orange peels. Creamsicle buds have a dense structure similar to that of Girl Scout Cookies and are ready for harvest after a flowering cycle of 50-55 days. This strain won 1st place for “Best CBD Flower” at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles and 2nd place for “Best CBD Concentrate” at the 2016 High Times Concentrate Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creamsicle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.