Crumpets is a sungrown cultivar that gets its namesake from aromas reminiscent of the traditional British baked treat. It exudes rich, velvety, buttery cake-like flavors with hints of zesty citrus and fragrant herbs. Crumpets is a genetic blend of 3 Kings OG and London Pound Cake, curated by the renowned breeder Cresco Labs. The cultivar may help ease tension and relax into a happy social mood, a perfect demeanor for sharing stories over tea and pastries.



THC: 35%

Genetics: 3 Kings OG x London Pound Cake

Breeder: Cresco Labs

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, β-Myrcene

